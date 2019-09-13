Khammam: Road accident exposes 246 kg ganja hidden in mini-truck

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Karepally (Khammam): In a bizarre incident, police seized about 246 kg of dry ganja found by the side of road at Gandhi Nagar in Karepally mandal in the district on Friday.

A road accident led to the seizure of the banned substance. The ganja packed in brown packets was hidden beneath a load of coconuts being transported in a mini-truck to Khammam from Yellandu.

The truck driver who apparently lost control of the vehicle hit a roadside tree and the vehicle fell into a ditch exposing the ganja hidden in the vehicle. Soon after the incident, the driver, whose identity is not known, fled the scene leaving the truck and ganja at the spot.

Passersby alerted the police who rushed to the spot and seized the material. Karepally Police Sub-Inspector Podili Venkanna and Tahsildar M Swamy visited the spot and conducted panchanama before seizing the ganja having market value of about Rs 30 lakh.

