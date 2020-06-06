Khammam RPF cops rescue abandoned woman, daughter

By | Published: 9:47 pm 9:49 pm

Khammam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) police have rescued a married woman and her daughter abandoned by her husband and family and shifted her to an orphanage in Khammam. It was said that a 28- year old woman called Kukkala Nagamani, who was visually impaired by birth and her three year old daughter, Rukiaya were spotted in an abandoned state at Khammam railway station.

The RPF SI M Venkata Reddy who was doing rounds around the station took the matter to the notice of the RPF Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudan, who interacted with the woman and enquired about her life. The woman told the CI that she belongs to Peddamandava village of Mudigonda mandal in the district and married to her friend Pasha of Singaraipalem village of Konijarla mandal few years ago. Some time back she was abandoned by her husband and relatives refused to take care of her.

For the few days she has been moving around places like Khammam bus stand and others and finally reached Khammam railway station on Friday in hope of getting some help. Nagamani further informed that she had lost her parents in her childhood and completed her graduation. ‘The woman was under depression as her family had forsaken her. We asked the woman what she wanted and she sought a shelter to live. And we contacted Annam Foundation founder Annam Srinivas Rao, who runs an orphanage in Khammam. He agreed to take the woman and her daughter to the orphanage’ the CI Madhusudan told Telangana Today on Saturday.

The CI and his staff bought a few pairs of footwear and new clothes for the woman and her daughter. ‘The woman and her daughter were now doing well’ the CI added.

