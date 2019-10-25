Khammam RTC to hire 100 buses

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Khammam: The authorities of TSRTC Khammam region issued a notification for hiring 100 buses under its six depots. The decision was said to have been taken in the wake of ongoing strike by the RTC JAC and to increase the frequency of bus services.

RTC Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy said the tenders have to be submitted at the RTC regional office by 2 pm on Saturday. The tenders would be opened after 3 pm and preference would be given to ready-to-ply buses with all documents and permissions. In the case of non-availability of such buses, the number of buses would be selected by draw of lots.

Meanwhile, temporary drivers were creating panic on roads in the district. A bus driven by once such driver hit a motorcycle, injuring a man critically, at Tanikella village of Konijerla mandal. Angered by the incident, locals entered into heated arguments with the driver.

The striking RTC workers staged demonstrations at many places in the district. At Kothagudem, RTC JAC burnt an effigy of the State government. They demanded the government to hold talks with the JAC leaders to end the strike.

