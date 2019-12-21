Khammam students get English dictionaries

By | Published: 12:34 am

Khammam: Learning 10 words of the English language a day will help students pick up the language in an easy manner, District Collector RV Karnan said on Friday.

At a programme organised at Zilla Parishad High School in Khammam Rural mandal, Karnan distributed dictionaries to 346 students. The lexicons were donated by NRI Foundation.

Students often feel learning English language is a difficult task, but using dictionaries and learning new words could make the process simple. Learning the language can enable students to shine at national and international levels, the Collector said.

He said books were being provided to school libraries, and wanted students to spend some time reading. They could read biographies, and books on national and international issues, he suggested.

NRI Foundation president B Ramakrishna, secretary Nageswar Rao, DEO P Madanmohan and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .