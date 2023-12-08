Khammam: Students-industry experts interaction programme at SBIT on Saturday

Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

SBIT chairman G Krishna speaking to the media in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) in Khammam has organised an interaction programme for students with human resources executives of multinational companies at the institute on Saturday.

The college chairman Gundala Krishna speaking to the media here on Friday informed that such an interaction programme is being organised for the first time in the district.

The students could interact with the representatives of noted multinational companies, he said.

He said that the college is conducting the programme in the college as part of the agreement with ITC Academy of Tamil Nadu. Through this programme, the students would be explained about what kind of training is required to get a job in a company, how to develop communication skills, interpersonal skills and how to get along with other employees, problem solving skills and others.

The interaction programme would be attended by HCL associate vice president Shipa Prasad, global education services firm ServiceNow director G Bhaskar, TCS regional head Ch Richard King, Birlasoft IT head Abou Baker and others.

The experts would interact with students and clear their doubts on various topics. Therefore, students in large numbers should participate in the programme to get their doubts cleared and show their talent in the field of software to climb to higher positions, Krishna said.