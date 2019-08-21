Khammam: Teachers, parents told to protect rights of children

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Khammam: Childline-1098 has conducted an Open House at ZPS School, Puttakota in Khammam Urban mandal on Wednesday. It was conducting such programmes in government schools across the district to bring about awareness on child rights at grass root level. The speakers at the programme have asked both the teachers and the parents to be careful and protect the rights of the children.

Childline-1098 district coordinator K Srinivas informed that Open House was organised to take the issues of children to the notice of concerned officials and to come up with solutions. He appealed to the villagers to do their part in make the society free of child labourers.

The public should alert Childline officials by dialing 1098 helpline number if they come across any incidents of violation of child rights. The helpline number would be available round the clock, he added. Inspector of Police Sai Ramana and Assistant Labour Officer Jayaprakash advised the public not to encourage child labour as it is an offence under law. Similarly child trafficking and sexual harassment on children were punishable offences, he said.

Meanwhile, the District Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem RV Karnan and Rajat Kumar Saini have informed that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) would hold a camp/bench at ZP Meeting Hall in Khammam on August 23 from 9 am to 4 pm.

They advised the mandal education officers and head masters to inform the parents, local elected members and school management committee members about the meeting and to submit any complaints/grievances related to child rights to the NCPCR officials

