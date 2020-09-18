Khammam to get water under Mission Bhagiratha soon

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar says works expected to be completed in a month’s time

Khammam: There is good news for the residents of Khammam city. They would soon be supplied drinking water on a daily basis under Mission Bhagiratha, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar announced on Friday, adding the works on the project were nearing completion and are expected to be completed in a month’s time.

Speaking to the media here, the Minister informed that despite financial constraints, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had accepted his request for funds and released Rs 61.47 crore for completing the pipeline works.

He along with the District Collector RV Karnan handed over the cash cheque to L&T project manager Hari Prasad. Rs 229.50 crore were being spent on Mission Bhagiratha in the city as part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme, the Minister noted.

As many as 45, 000 new water connections were sanctioned in addition to the existing connections and taps were fitted at nearly 25, 000 houses. After the works were completed about 75, 000 households would be supplied drinking water daily, Ajay Kumar said.

The citizens would be relieved from the drinking water shortage they were facing for a long time, he stated while thanking the Chief Minister and Rama Rao for the release of funds. Stating that the amended LRS GO 135 would be a great relief to the public, the Minister asked plot owners to make use of it.

Karnan revealed that 99 per cent of works in the first and second phases of pipelines were completed. Steps were being taken for bulk water supply test and after Dasara daily supply of drinking water would be a reality in Khammam.

The government has released about Rs 135 crore for the drinking water supply project taken up with an expenditure of Rs 229.50 crore. Nearly 562 kilometres long distributary pipeline was laid, the Collector said.

Mayor G Papalal, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Public Health DE Ranjith Kumar and others were present.

