Khammam to host International Women T20 Cricket League Tournament

Khammam: Khammam is going to host an eight-day International Women T20 Cricket League Tournament.

All India Women Twenty20 Cricket Association affiliated Telangana Women T20 Cricket Association ( TWTCA ) state president Dr. Kurapati Pradeep speaking to media here on Thursday informed that the tournament will begin on April 3.

Around 156 senior women cricketers from around 20 states in India as well as Bangladesh and Nepal will participate in the tournament. Day and night league matches will be conducted at Khammam Patel Stadium turf wicket ground under floodlights, he said.

Dr. Pradeep said that the tournament is being conducted for the third time in Khammam and earlier two tournaments were a success with a good response from women cricket teams as well as the local cricket lovers. Preparations are underway at the stadium for conducting daily two league and 20 over matches.An exhibition match with the district officials will be conducted on April 2, the association organising secretary Sunil Reddy revealed.

The tournament organisers Mohammad Mateen, Veerla Ravi, Bhawar, Bhupender Singh, Venkata Prasad, Durga, Vijay Chaudhary, Radhika, Kalyani and others were present. They released a publicity poster of the event on the occasion.

