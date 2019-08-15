Khammam tops State in 2BHK construction: Talasani

By | Published: 12:25 am

Khammam: Construction of double-bedroom houses was under way at a fast pace in Khammam district for which 14, 560 houses were sanctioned, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

He was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag here on Thursday. He said the works of 8,947 houses had started and so far 2,506 houses were completed. 750 houses were handed over to beneficiaries and houses ready for occupation would soon be handed over to selected beneficiaries.

Under TS-iPASS, 274 permissions were granted to 178 industrial units in 2018-19 in which Rs 474.76 crore was invested and it was expected that units would provide employment to 1943 persons. Subsidised industrial units were allotted to SC/ST and physically challenged persons.

Khammam district occupied a prominent place in the State in terms of sports promotion by organising many State and national level sports events. Recently started archery training ring at Sardar Patel Stadium would promote the sport in a big way, the Minister hoped.

The State government was laying emphasis on equipping the youth with livelihood skills and part of that commitment a Skill Development Training Centre was set up Khammam to help youngsters gain gainful employment, Srinivas Yadav noted.

He informed that Khammam city has development has also been importance and recently Gandhi Chowk was modernised. Soon a night shelter to provide shelter to the homeless would be inaugurated in the city.

The minister felicitated freedom fighters and distributed assets to beneficiaries. MLC B Lakshminarayana, Mayor G Papalal, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal and were present. Cultural programmes by students enthralled the public.

