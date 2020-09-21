Khammam TRS gears up for MLC polls

Minister Puvvada directs party cadre to carry out voter enrolment

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Khammam: The TRS rank and file in erstwhile Khammam district are gearing up for Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal MLC elections and are vigorously engaged in voter enrolment.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has been holding Assembly constituency-wise meetings with party leaders and cadres to prepare them for the ensuing elections in the past few days.

He has already conducted constituency-wise meetings of Khammam, Madhira, Palair, Yellandu constituencies. He directed the party workers to carry out voter enrolment in a planned and extensive manner.

Addressing the Pinapaka-Bhadrachalam constituencies’ preparatory meeting at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday, he stated that TRS was the only party in Telangana having 60 lakh membership strength.

The party has won all the elections held in the State so far and the same will be repeated in this MLC elections. Every worker and leader in the party has to take the MLC election seriously and work with an objective of winning the seat, Ajay Kumar asserted.

Committed efforts have to be made to elect the candidate to be fielded by the party as decided by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Winning the MLC election is a prestigious matter for the party, he noted.

Referring to the issues of ‘sada-bainama’ and podu lands in Kothagudem district, the Minister noted that the State government would soon take a decision to address the problem. And the decision would be favourable to the common public, he added.

Telangana is the only State in the country where schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, 24-hour free power supply to agriculture needs, quality food to students in social welfare hostels, Rythu Bandhu and many others, he said.

Nearly 92 welfare schemes are being implemented in the State. The people of the State are witnessing the progress being made in Telangana for the past six years and that is why supporting the TRS party, Ajay Kumar noted.

Several youth from different political parties joined the TRS party in the presence of the Minister. Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip, Rega Kantha Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, District Library Chairman D Rajender and others took part in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .