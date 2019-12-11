Khammam: Two police constables convicted in ACB case dismissed

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Khammam: Two constables, who were trapped by Anti Corruption Bureau officials, have been dismissed from services. In addition to this, their pension and gratuity in full was permanently withheld, the ACB officials said here on Wednesday. The government took the decision following conviction of the accused in a court of law.

The accused persons, Shaik Younus and Mohammed Dada Khalinder, served as constables at Kusumanchi police station in Khammam district and were trapped by ACB sleuths on September 2, 2008. A Special Court Judge Sambasiva Rao Naidu convicted the two constables and sentenced them to one year rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1000 each. If they defaulted on the fine, they have to undergo two more months of imprisonment. Younus demanded Rs 6,000 to release a motorcycle belonging to the complainant kept at the police station in connection with a case through Khalinder.

