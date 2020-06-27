Khammam: Villagers oppose demolition of encroachments on temple lands

By | Published: 1:21 pm

Khammam: Tension prevailed at Tirthala village of Khammam rural mandal in the district on Saturday. It was said that the officials of endowment department along with police and revenue officers went to the village to clear encroachments came up on the land belonging to Sangameshwara Swamy Temple at the village.

But the villagers entered into arguments with officials opposing demolition of structures on the temple lands. The officials and villagers jostled with each other, however, the police led by Inspector of Police Satyanarayana Reddy gained control over the situation after much effort.

The villagers later staged protest against officials’ action. Officials were holding talks with the villagers to address the issue.

