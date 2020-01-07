Khammam: Ward-wise reservations for five municipalities fixed

By | Published: 1:05 am

Khammam: Ward wise reservations for five municipalities in erstwhile Khammam district have been finalised.

Of the five municipalities, Madhira Municipal Council chairperson post was reserved for woman (SC) and Wyra for general (SC), Sathupalli and Yellandu reserved for general (GC) and Kothagudem Municipal Council chairperson post reserved for women (GC).

It was fourth time in a row that Kothagudem Municipal Council chairperson post was reserved woman (GC). Certain leaders who anticipated that reservation of municipal chairperson posts would favour them are now trying to either field their kin or their trusted followers in the field to rule the councils.

The ward-wise reservations based on category-wise seat allotments have been finalised in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts. Of the 23 wards in Sathupalli Municipality, one seat is allotted for general (ST), one for woman (SC) and two for general (SC), three for woman (BC) and four for general (BC), seven for women and five unreserved.

In Madhira, of the 22 wards– one for general (ST), three for woman (SC) and three for general (SC), two each for general (BC) and woman (BC), six for women and five for unreserved. In Wyra of the 20 wards– one is for general (GC), two for woman (SC) and three for general (SC), two each for general (BC) and woman (BC), six for women and for unreserved.

Likewise of the 36 wards in Kothagudem Municipality– two are for STs, seven for SCs, nine for BCs, 10 for women, and eight for unreserved. In Yellandu of the 24 wards– two are for STs, four for SCs, six for BCs, six for women and six for unreserved.

Meanwhile, BC Sankshema Sangham members complained injustice was being done to backward classes (BCs) in the allotment of municipal chairman posts and wards.

