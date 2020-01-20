Khammam witnesses intense political activity

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Khammam: Intense political activity was witnessed on Monday, the last day of campaigning for municipal elections in erstwhile Khammam.

Elections will be held for the municipalities of Sathupalli, Madhira and Wyra in Khammam district and Kothagudem and Yellandu municipalities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Of all municipalities, the highest number of candidates are contesting in Yellandu municipality where 156 candidates are contesting in 24 municipal wards. Interestingly, there are 72 independent candidates in the fray here making the election a tough one.

There are 149 candidates in the fray in 36 municipal wards in Kothagudem municipality including 41 independent candidates. In Sathupalli, there are 55 candidates in the fray. Notably not a single nomination was filed by CPI and while eight independents contesting the election here. TRS has won six wards unanimously of the total 23 wards in Sathupalli. In Madhira 67 candidates are in the fray for 22 municipal wards. The TRS nominee Adunori Padmaja was elected unanimously from ward number 3 (BC-women) in the municipality.

Though Madhira Assembly Constituency is being represented by Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka, the party could only field candidates from 11 wards while the other 11 were given to independents as part of local alliance.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Khammam MP and TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswar Rao, Khammam and Kothagudem ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and K Kanakaiah and local MLAs have campaigned extensively for the TRS nominees.

In Madhira Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka campaigned for the party nominees. In Kothagudem ex-MLA K Sambasiva Rao and Congress leaders campaigned for the party nominees as they formed a local alliance.

