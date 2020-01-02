Khammam: Women outnumber men in 5 municipalities

By | Published: 12:31 am

Khammam: Female voters outnumber male voters in the five urban local bodies that are going to polls in erstwhile Khammam district.

There are nearly 1.65 lakh voters in five municipalities namely; Wyra, Sathupalli and Madhira in Khammam district and Yellandu and Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Of the total number of voters there were around 85,856 women voters in those municipalities.

According to official sources, in Wyra Municipality there are a total of 23, 229 voters of them 11,120 were male and 12,107 were female while three are third gender voters. The municipality consists of 20 wards and 41 polling stations. Here 107 ballot boxes would be used.

In Madhira Municipality there are a total 24,250 of them 11,751 were male voters and 12,498 female voters and one third gender voter. The municipality consists of 22 wards and 44 polling stations. Here 114 ballot boxes would be used.

In Sathupally Municipality there are a total of 24,763 voters of them 11,857 male voters while 12,905 female voters and one third gender voter. In the municipality there are 23 wards and 46 polling stations. Here 120 ballot boxes would be used to conduct polls.

Coming to Kothagudem district out of four municipalities two municipalities, Paloncha and Manuguru were not going to polls due to court cases. In Kothagudem Municipality there are a total of 59,628 voters and of them 28,590 are male voters, 31,029 female voters and nine transgender voters. The municipality consists of 24 wards and 66 polling centres.

In Yellandu there are a total of 31,759 voters and of them are 15,388 male voters and 16,371 female voters. There are 24 wards and 49 polling stations. In all the above municipalities female voters were in high numbers.

The elections have turned a prestigious issue for local MLAs who were making serious efforts to win municipalities in their constituencies. Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, Yellandu MLA B Haripriya and Kothagudem MLA V Venkateswar Rao have conducted meetings preparing cadres for election campaigning.

The officials also completed all arrangements and trained the poll personnel as well.

