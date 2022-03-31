Khammam: Youngsters told to uphold sanctity of Indian national flag

Khammam: Youngsters should uphold the sanctity of the Indian national flag as it was a sign of national pride and patriotism, stated Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College Director (Admn) Atuluri Venkataramana.

He addressed a gathering of students at the college, where a programme was organised here on Thursday marking the anniversary of handing over of the first draft design of the flag to Mahatma Gandhi by freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya on March 31 in 1921.

Youngsters have to pay their respects to the freedom fighters, who earned freedom for the country, by making the national flag an important part of their daily lives. One has to remember the national flags 101 years long history, Venkataramana noted.

One could never speak against the national flag. One has to honour the flag with remarkable respect and decency. The national flag was a source of inspiration for people to join Quit India, the Salt Satyagraha, the Swadeshi movement and the armed struggle during the freedom struggle, he reminded.”

Touching the national flag was like illuminating our body, mind and soul. National flag was the only thing that constantly shines at the highest level no matter how many disruptions occurred and no matter how many generations changed”, he averred.

On the occasion, a National Flag Committee was formed under leadership of Venkataramana with students Swati, Divya, Nikhita, Raga, Pallavi, Ruksana, Samyukta, Nagashree, Udaya Sri, Sita as its members.

The students pledged to promote the history of the independence movement by being loyal to the national flag and making the country a world champion. The college principal, Gopal and heads of departments, Narasimha Rao, Ramesh, Swami and Satish were present on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .