Khammam ZP lauds district administration for containing Covid-19

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has appreciated the efforts of the district administration in containing the spread of coronavirus in the district.

The minister was speaking at the Zilla Praja Parishad general body meeting chaired by Chairman Lingala Kamalraj here on Wednesday. A unanimous resolution was passed during the meeting appreciating the revenue, health, police and sanitation departments for their contribution towards containing the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister explained the necessity of taking precautionary measures to oneself safe from covid-19 infection.

District Collector RV Karnan and the official mechanism have done a good job in stemming the virus spread, he said.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distance was essential for all as the coronavirus has been spreading fast in other parts of the State and has become a major problem in the country, the minister explained.

Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi have helped to maintain cleanliness. In order to prevent spread of seasonal diseases sanitation works have to be conducted regularly in the villages and towns, he suggested adding that focus was laid on disease prone areas.

The ZP Chairman Kamalraj informed that the meeting was convened to discuss health and agriculture related issues. He informed that the government has credited an amount of Rs 705 crore into bank accounts of farmers in Khammam towards the purchase of maize and paddy.

Karnan revealed that the government was spending an amount of Rs 28 crore for the construction of Rythu Bandhu Vedikas in 129 agriculture clusters. The vedikas would be ready by next yeasangi season. Rs 36 crore was allotted for multi-purpose cement drying platforms (kallams) in the district.

The District Agriculture Officer Jhansi Lakshmi Kumar informed that an agriculture plan for taking up crops in about 5.18 lakh acres has been prepared. Red gram would be cultivated in about 10, 000 acres.

The DM&HO Dr. G Malathi stated that about 546 villages have been identified as high risk villages in terms of seasonal diseases. Preventive measures have been launched in association with other departments to stop the spread of the diseases.

As many as 1013 samples of persons with coronavirus symptoms were sent for tests and of them 992 were test negative. Majority of the persons tested for covid-19 were recovered and six persons of Nelakondapalli were discharged on Wednesday.

The ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam and others were present.

