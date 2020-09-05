Khammam ZP pays tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, District Collector RV Karnan and the ZP Chief Executive Officer Ch Priyanka have offered floral tributes to Mukherjee

Khammam: Rich tributes were paid to the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee at the Zilla Praja Parishad general body meeting held here on Saturday.

The Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, District Collector RV Karnan and the ZP Chief Executive Officer Ch Priyanka have offered floral tributes to Mukherjee. The officials and elected members have observed two minutes of silence as a mark of condolence.

Later the general body meeting was adjourned sine die without any business on the day.

