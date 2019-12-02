Khanapur rape victim’s kin assured of help

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Nirmal: Members of State SC, ST Commission Chilamarri Narasimha and Penduru Neelabai assured the family of a gang-rape victim of all support. They consoled the kin at Gosampalli in Khanapur mandal on Monday.

The victim, a 30-year-old street vendor, was sexually assaulted by three persons in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on November 24 last.

Announcing the details of relief measures to the kin, Narasimha and Neelabai said the family would be provided with a financial aid of Rs 8.5 lakh, besides education to children in a government residential school and a government job for the victim’s husband. They termed the incident as unfortunate and interacted with the family.

Narasimha and Neelabai said the commission had directed the police to expedite the investigation and ensure that the accused was convicted. They said half of the monetary support was already read and would soon be handed over to the kin. They said essential commodities, required for three months, would also be given to the family.

Commenting on the growing violence against women, Narasimha noted that humans were losing discretion and humanity, and behaving like animals. He cautioned that the commission would not tolerate atrocities against Dalits and advised the weaker sections to raise for protecting their rights.

Social Welfare Department’s Deputy Director Kishan, Nirmal Revenue Divisional Officer Prasunamba, DSP Upender Reddy, Beda Budagajangala community district president T Venkatesh, Gosampalli sarpanch Teku Gangaram and others were present.

