Khasim, the champion paddler from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mir Khasim Ali still possesses the proud record of being the only paddler from Hyderabad to win the senior men’s singles title in the National Table Tennis championship. The 71-year-old had won the honours for two successive years in 1968 and 1969. “I feel proud but at the same time, a little disappointed that none from the city or the State has been able to win the senior National championship title till now,’’ said Khasim Ali.

Regarded as one of the finest attacking players of that era, this Hyderabad paddler drew crowds for his game. Once, even the legendary Sunil Gavaskar failed to enter the venue in Mumbai in a tournament where a big crowd had turned up for the final involving Khasim Ali. “It was a nice sight to see a good number of people turning up those days. I enjoyed playing an aggressive game. I always liked to dominate the proceedings and I also won many points through my service,’’ added Khasim Ali.

At the age of 11, Khasim Ali got attracted to the game because of YMCA Narayanaguda. “Those days there were a number of tournaments and I somehow began to like the game. We even shifted to a house in Hyderguda which was closer to YMCA.’’

Showing a lot of promise from a young age, Khasim Ali began to be noticed with his eye-catching performances. His first big achievement was the junior National championship title in 1963. “My coach Khurshid Ali was instrumental in sharpening my game. Thanks to his encouragement, I was able to make rapid progress.’’

Khasim Ali produced good results in junior nationals and soon got Indian colours. But his moment came when he won his first senior singles title in the National championship in Jabalpur in 1968. He was unstoppable. “Winning the maiden title is always a memorable moment. It was a big surprise for me. I was in supreme form that year.’’

That form continued in the next year and in the 1969 Nationals in Bangalore, the Hyderabad paddler retained the title. Khasim Ali was honoured with Arjuna Award. His idol was Gautam Divan, the six-time National champion.

Khasim Ali was runner-up in the Commonwealth Championships in 1971. He was a member of the Indian team from 1966 to 1973 before retiring in 1976.

The former player said he was happy to see the game making good progress in India and was particularly impressed by Sharath Kamal. “I like the way Sharath Kamal plays the game. He has a good allround game. Players like Sharath and Sathiyan have been playing remarkably well in internationals. That is good news.’’

