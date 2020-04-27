Khattar urges Centre to remove uncertainty around competitive exam dates

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged the Centre to take early steps to remove uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations, like the Combined Defence Services, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET for admissions to the National Defence Academy (NDA), engineering and medical colleges.

Participating at the Chief Ministers’ meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through video link on Monday, Khattar said Haryana was prepared to meet any eventuality and efforts were being made to revive economic activities in a safe manner.

Haryana was collecting 3,115 samples a day for Covid-19 test, he said and added, of the 22,243 tests, only 299 were found Covid-19 positive.

205 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Haryana has 155 containment zones where the lockdown is being “strictly” implemented. Arrangements for 19,000 patients and 9,444 isolation beds have been made. “We have no shortage of surgical masks and PPE kits,” he said.