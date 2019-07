Khayyum (6/28) stars in Mahabubnagar win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:42 pm

Hyderabad: Mohammed Khayyum returned with six wickets (6/28) as Mahabubnagar defeated Deccan Blues by nine wickets in the HCA A2 Division Two-day match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Vaishnav Reddy slammed a century (112) as Future Star beat Classic CC by 79 runs with TS Ranveer picking up five wickets (5/34) for the winning side.

In another match, Salikeeti Vikranth (123 no) scored an unbeaten ton to help Khalsa team to secure a nine-wicket victory against Medak. Meanwhile, Nitin Sai Yadav too bagged five wickets (5/56) to star in Hyderabad Titan’s 211-run win over WMCC. Gouds XI secured a 283-run win over Jai Bhagawathi thanks to Azmath Khan (5/16), who bagged five wickets for the winning side.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool A): Gouds XI 421 in 86.5 overs bt Jai Bhagawathi 128 in 63.3 overs (Azmath Khan 5/16); Nalgonda 401/9 in 90 overs bt Postal 340 in 76.3 overs (Naveen Chary 101, Bhargav Anand Goud 70, Md Zakiuddin 4/61, Rakesh 3/41); Apex CC 167 in 45.1 overs vs Visaka CC 120/4 in 35 overs (A Vigneshwar 61 batting); Sri Chakra 206 in 70 overs bt New Blues 189 in 57 overs (K Maruthi 64, Sandeep Yadav 3/39); Balaji Colts 313 in 62.4 overs bt Sayi Satya 261 in 66 overs

(Ishan Sharma 62, Saleh Bin Omer 52, Kishen 4/53); Vijay Hanuman 231 in 68.2 overs lost to Budding Stars 235/8 in 68.4 overs (Rishiketh Sisodia 81, P Dhyeay Rajul 68, S Vikas 5/79); Medak District 216 in 46.2 overs (M Sandeep Raj 94no, S Gurvinder Singh 3/26) lost to Khalsa 221/1 in 32.1 overs (Salikeeti Vikranth 123no, Sarthak Bharadwaj 70)

Group II (Pool A): National 158 in 48.4 overs lost to Brothers XI 159/4 in 49.2 overs (Varun Vinod 58, Aliga Nitin 45no, Alnur 3/54); Sportive XI 366 in 80.1 overs bt Raju CC 250/8 in 90 overs (Aman Mishra 55, G Dheeraj 102, M Abhishek 4/85); Telangana 181/9 in 40 overs (Vanam Suri 84, Kritarth 4/34, Rusheel 3/27) bt PKMCC 158 in 39.5 overs (Sushikshit Reddy 30, Bhanu Shashanka 3/28); Hyderabad Titans 384/9 in 90 overs bt WMCC 173 in 44.5 overs (Sharath Chandra 39no, M Lohit Kumar 41, Paras Joshi 4/69, Nitin Sai Yadav 5/56); Deccan Blues 109 in 55.3 overs (Jai Ram 48, Mohammed Khayyum 6/28) lost to Mahbubnagar District 110/1 in 33.1 overs (Harshavardhan 58no); Future Star 317 in 90 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 112, Kamal Yadav 68, Babar Khan 57, S Akshay 3/73) bt Classic CC 238 in 83.3 overs (Vignesh Reddy 48, V K Sidharth 3/66, TS Ranveer 5/34).

