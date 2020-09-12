Khazana Jewellery donates Rs 3 crore for Covid care

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao appreciated the Jewellers for their gesture and said the concern for others shown by Kishore Jain was commendable.

Hyderabad: The Khazana Jewellery company donated Rs 3 crore to the State government to facilitate Covid-19 related works at the MGM Hospital in Warangal.

Managing Director Kishore Jain handed over the cheque to IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in the presence of Rural development and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao here on Friday. Dayakar Rao played an important role in encouraging Khazana to donate the huge amount as a social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao appreciated the Jewellers for their gesture and said the concern for others shown by Kishore Jain was commendable. He said that any help to the government in these troubled times will be greatly appreciated. Dayakar Rao said he knew Kishore Jain for long and he has been donating for good causes.

In his response, Kishore Jain said that he is happy that he could do something for the hospital that is providing treatment for the Covid-19 patients.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, Parakala MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and prominent businessman Goutam Jain were also present.

