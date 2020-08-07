Kia Motors unveils company SUV Sonet

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:55 pm 5:04 pm

Hyderabad: South Korean auto major Kia Motors Corporation unveiled its company SUV offering Sonet even as it plans to launch the car by next month. Manufactured at the company’s plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the car will be fully made in and for India and would also be exported to 70 countries worldwide. The third product from Kia, the car was first showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020 and will be competing with Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. The price range of the car was not revealed at the unveiling.

“This is a purely made-in-India global product after Seltos and marks our entry into the burgeoning compact SUV segment. With its aggressive and modern design language, fun-to-drive dynamics, and Kia’s latest high-tech features, the Sonet puts an exclamation point on our ambition to make Kia the brand of choice. It fills a need in the growing SUV market, in India and further afield, and will attract a wider number of consumers to the Kia brand,” said Ho Sung Song, president and CEO, Kia Motors Corporation.

The company has so far invested $2 billion in its plant in AP which has a production of 3 lakh units. The automaker has had a customer base of one lakh in the last 10 months and it looks to launch new products every six to nine months.

Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said the Sonet will be produced at the company’s Anantapur plant as per Kia’s exacting global standards it will have multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. The compact SUV would also come with first-in-class diesel six-speed automatic transmission, he added.

