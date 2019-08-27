Kia Seltos, the real ‘badass’ among cars

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Seltos, the car which comes with a tagline ‘Inspired by the badass in you’ is Kia’s first offering in the Indian market and boy… what an entry they’ve made! The car, being launched in the country at a time when the automobile market isn’t facing its brightest days, comes like a breath of fresh air, thanks to the high quality, multiple options, a truck-load of uber-cool features being offered by the Korean car manufacturer.

As auto enthusiast and YouTube vlogger Dino, of Dino’s Vault says, “Seltos is that car which comes every once in a while and exceeds expectations, sets new standards, raises the bar of expectations and establishes a whole new benchmark by racing ahead of the others in its respective segment.”

At an attractive entry-level pricing of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seltos comes packed with some amazing features such as the ABS with EBD, dual airbags, front disc brakes, rear disc brakes, projector headlamps, skid plates, manual AC, rear AC vents, power windows, driver seat height adjust (manual), keyless entry, steering mounted audio control, 3.8-inch 2DIN audio with Bluetooth and four speakers. All of it, Rs 31,000 cheaper than its expected rival Hyundai Creta’s base variant that comes at a price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Seltos priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with side and curtain airbags, high line TPMS, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), multi drive modes and multi traction modes, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation, UVO Connect system, smart pure air purifier, 8.0-inch HUD, 7.0-inch colour display, ambient mood light, electric sunroof, 8-way driver power seat, BOSE premium 8 speaker sound system, 360 degree camera surround view monitor and front parking sensors. However, this variant car is Rs 32,000 more expensive than its Creta counterpart having a price tag of Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The car will be available with three BS6 engines – 1.5 litre petrol and diesel, and 1.4 litre turbo-petrol unit. All engines paired to a 6-speed manual while the engine-wise automatic options are CVT (1.5-litre petrol), 6-speed AT (1.5-litre diesel) and 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre turbo-petrol).

Apart from Creta, the newly launched, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and Tata Harrier could be the Setos’ rivals in the compact-SUV segment. Though a little early to claim, Seltos, with all the features it offers is set to give its rivals a run for their money.