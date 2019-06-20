Kiara Advani cheers for ‘Kabir Singh’

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 8:38 pm

With Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu marking her entry into the Telugu film industry, actor Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her latest film, Kabir Singh.The film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, that had actors Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

Kiara says she had earlier watched a part of Arjun Reddy but paused it after signing Kabir Singh. “I didn’t want to get influenced by the original film. I just wanted to follow my director and give my best. When you are making a remake of a popular film, there is a lot of pressure and, in my case, it was all the more high because Arjun Reddy did so well. You don’t want to disappoint the audience.”

Character traits

Kiara, who will be seen playing Preethi Shetty, was all praise for Shalini and says she admired her portrayal of the character. In a light-hearted conversation with Tabloid Today, the actor gets talking about the traits specific to her character and says, “Preethi is an innocent girl with strong spirit. She is very responsive and mindful, will always think before saying something.” The actor names Preethi’s sense of loyalty is what made her fall in love with the character and that was the part she could most relate to.

Language talks

Asked how well-versed she is with the language, the Vinaya Vidheya Rama fame laughs and says, “Koncham koncham. As in, I understand the context of the conversation or the scene on the set and am okay with delivering dialogues but when it comes to conversing in it, I would prefer to wait and learn it properly.”

Admiring qualities

Asked if she would be interested in being with someone like Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh, “I’d love to!” she exclaims! “He is so real. I think it’s amazing to be with someone who loves you as much as he does. None of us are perfect; we all have our strengths and weaknesses and so does Kabir/Arjun.” Adding to which she lists a person’s individuality, sensitivity and respect as the top three qualities that she admires in others.

On working with Shahid

“Shahid is probably the best co-actor I’ve had so far. He makes working with him seem effortless and things just happened in a flow. With a film like this, there is a lot of give and take that is going on. My character was more about reacting to what Kabir was doing, and express it without dialogues. And when you have a co-actor who is giving so much substance for you to feed on, reacting to it becomes all the more easy,” she signs off, with a happy smile.