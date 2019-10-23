Kiara all set to sizzle on-screen with a series of films

By | Published: 7:52 pm

The girl who captivated the heart of none other than the chief minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Kiara Advani had, later, bagged another big project in Telugu — Vinaya Vidheya Rama opposite Ram Charan Tej. But, looks like her Telugu fans have to wait for some more time before seeing her in a project in the local language. The gorgeous girl is currently busy with a series of movies lined up in Bollywood.

After setting many a heart aflutter with her act in Kabir Singh, the remake of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy, she went on to sign Hindi films like Good Newz, a multi-starrer which is slated for a December release and Indoo Ki Jawani.

Months after announcing the film, Kiara has finally stepped into the shoes of her new character as the shooting for her next outing has commenced. The team including Kiara and co-star Aditya Seal, among others, have started filming the upcoming female-centric feature in the city of nawabs — Lucknow, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram.

The quirky comedy film marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Touted to be a modern-age love story, the flick is said to be based on dating apps.Reportedly, it will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

She has a number of Bollywood films in the pipeline including Laxmmi Bomb where she will again be seen alongside Akshay; Sher Shaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan — all scheduled to release in 2020, besides the upcoming Netflix feature Guilty. But, what really made people rave about the actor recently is her sexy photo shoot for the Leisure+ Travel magazine where she’s seen sporting a sheer black outfit with amazing lace work.