Kidding around at 10 Little Fingers

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Working and balancing the family is not a easy job, two working mothers who were busy with their work realised that something is missing. Like every parent, Sinduri Vuppala and Sruti Reddy’s busy schedule didn’t leave them with much time for their kids. Taking their children to the same kiddy zones, parks and resorts became old and boring after a while.

“I personally had a problem visiting the places with kids. There are very few kiddy zones, parks and resorts, options in the city. Yes, a mall sounds like a good idea, but we know shopping isn’t always fun for children,” says Sinduri Vuppala.What they were on the lookout for were places which offered different games, while bringing out their creativity. The lack of options made them start their own venture called 10 Little Fingers, a fun DIY creative zone.

Sinduri and Sruti quit their jobs after doing research for a year and travelling to different countries. “It was not easy for us to start this concept we almost done research for a year and traveled different countries and came up with unique concept which can’t be find anywhere else in the city apart from Imax and O play,” says Sinduri.

10 Little Fingers offers water beads art, Lego DIY hats, fun sand moulds and unique make and bake magnets, which kids can pick from and create their own masterpieces. Kids can get your hands dirty here, but it will be worth it as it results in a beautiful keepsake that will remind you and your little one of your fun activity at the mall. Through art and all these activities, children find them fun and motivating, without realising that there are life skills they are picking up along the way.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter