Kidnapped child rescued, four held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl kidnapped from Saifabad three days ago was rescued by the police on Monday. The police arrested four persons, including two women who were involved in the case.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Abdul Firdous, Syed Shareef, Sameena and Rizwana.

According to the police, the child Maheen, was living along with her parents at Neknampur in Narsingi. The child had come along with her mother Muqhtar Begum to the city on Friday afternoon as the woman eked out her livelihood by seeking alms.

“When the woman and the child were on the pavement near Vardhaman Bank at Saifabad, the four persons came in an auto-rickshaw and kidnapped the girl before fleeing the place. They then went to Kishanbagh and kept the child in the house of Firdous,” police said, adding that Firdous tonsured the child to avoid the people identifying her in case the police released her photograph during investigation.

Police however identified them with the help of CCTV cameras and traced them to the house, from where the child was rescued. The four persons were produced before a court and remanded.

