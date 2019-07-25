Kidnapped four-year-old Andhra boy reunites with parents

By | Published: 1:52 pm

Rajahmundry: The kidnap drama of four-year old Jashith which rocked the Telugu states, ended on a happy note with the child safely restored to his parents on Thursday morning. The kidnappers had left Jashith on the Kutukulur road and some labourers who noticed the stranded boy, informed the police.

Jashith was kidnapped from his home by the culprits on Monday night, after attacking the boy’s grand mother Parvati. On a complaint from boy’s parents, police formed as many as 17 teams to search every nook and corner. And thousands of netizens also did their bit sharing the child’s photo in the social media. They turned emotional when the news of Jashith’s whereabouts was broken to them and when the boy was found safe, police heaved a sigh of relief.

Both the parents of Jashith are bank employees. Father, Nooka Venkataramana is Assistant Manger in Mandapeta branch of Union Bank while mother Nagavali is an employee of Canara Bank. They were married in the year 2014 and Jashith was born after a year.

