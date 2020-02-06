Kidnapped infant rescued within three hours in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:47 pm

Hyderabad: Within three hours of being kidnapped, a two-year-old baby girl was rescued by the police in Shamshabad here on Thursday. An auto-trolley driver who allegedly kidnapped her has been arrested.

The toddler, Shilpi alias Shilpy, who lived with her parents, both labourers in a temporary hut near the Tondupally Bridge, was playing in front of the house when she was allegedly kidnapped by Sandeep, the driver, around 10 am on Thursday.

Police sources said Sandeep, a bachelor, took her to his house in his auto with the intention of raising her as his own child.

The Shamshabad (Rural) police, who booked a kidnap case after the child’s parents lodged a complaint, managed to track down Sandeep to his house with the help of technical evidence around 2 pm. From there, the baby girl was rescued and the kidnapper arrested.

Sandeep will be produced before the court, police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .