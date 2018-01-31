Kidnapped three-year-old boy from Hyderabad found in Siddipet

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy, G Udaytej, who was allegedly kidnapped during the Chittaramma Jatara held in Gajularamaram on January 23 has been traced to Anantha Sagar near Siddipet here on Wednesday.

Udaytej is the son of G Bhikshapathi and Sabitha, residents of Dilsukhanagar. On January 23, Sabitha, along with her two sisters, went to Chittaramma Jatara, taking along Udaytej and her nephew Varun (3) as well. As she went to a stall to purchase some things, Sabitha made both the boys sit on a stone. However, when she returned, both the boys were missing. She along with her sisters searched the entire area and found Varun, but Uday was still missing.

They then approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which a kidnap case was booked. Jeedimetla Inspector C Shanker Reddy said the boy was finally traced at Anantha Sagar Village near Siddipet, more than a week after he went missing.

“An elderly woman found him crying at an isolated area of the village. She took him to the local police station seeking help. After verifying kidnap cases reported in the State, the local police approached the Jeedimetla police and the boy was handed over,” he said.

The boy, according to the Inspector, will be first handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and after analysing his health condition, it will be decided when to hand him over to his parents.

Reddy said the search to identify the kidnappers will continue. “We suspect that the boy was kidnapped by a childless couple. However, we are yet to confirm this,” he said.