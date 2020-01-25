Kidnapped toddler rescued, couple arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Four days after being kidnapped, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was rescued, and a couple who allegedly kidnapped the toddler to push her into begging was arrested by the Kacheguda police here on Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Aliya, the daughter of Shaik Rafi and Reshma, both beggars, was kidnapped by G Krishna and his wife M Sujatha after diverting the attention of the girl’s grandmother Pentamma at Nimboliadda. According to the police, Reshma had handed over Aliya to Pentamma and left for the work in the morning. Pentamma then took the child to a nearby toddy compound.

“After consuming toddy, she became inebriated. Taking this opportunity, the couple kidnapped the baby,” police said, adding that it was when Pentamma regained consciousness that she realised the child was missing. Unable to track the child, Reshma first lodged a complaint with the Chaderghat police who booked a kidnap case. The file was subsequently transferred to Kacheguda police on the basis of jurisdiction.

“During the investigation, footage from surveillance cameras from various spots was collected and examined. Based on clues, the couple were caught at the Begumpet railway station along with the child,” the police said. Further investigation revealed that the couple had kidnapped Aliya to push her into begging in public places, officials said.

