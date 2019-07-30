Kidnapped woman returns home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: A week after she was allegedly kidnapped from Hayathnagar here, the 21-year-old B. Pharmacy student returned home on Tuesday. She was allegedly lured with a job offer and kidnapped on Wednesday last in a car that had a fake number plate.

She was taken to Andhra Pradesh after being promised a job by the suspect Ravi Shekhar. While the Rachakonda police were working out on further clues, apart from taking support from their counterparts in AP, in a dramatic way, the woman reached the city in a bus in the morning.

Her friend found her and further informed her parents and police. She was counseled by the police in the presence of her parents. She will be handed over to them after a medical examination.

According to the Rachakonda Police, on Wednesday morning, a stranger, claiming to be a surgeon at Osmania General Hospital, had visited the hotel run by the girl’s father, E Yadaiah, near Ibrahimpatnam. He told Yadaiah that his parents worked as judges in the city and that he could help his daughter and son find a government job.

Believing them, Yadaiah along with his son and daughter got into the car. After going around for some time, he dropped the youngster at LB Nagar crossroads and drove with Yadaiah and his daughter via the Assembly, Secretariat and Necklace Road. Around 8.50 pm, they reached Hayathnagar, where he stopped the car and asked Yadaiah to get a printout of her biodata. When Yadaiah got down, he drove the car away.

The Rachakonda police, who booked a kidnap case, had formed special teams to trace the girl. They had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information on the case.

