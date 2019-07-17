Kidnapper caught, thrashed by public near Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:49 pm

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was caught and thrashed for allegedly trying to kidnap a minor girl at Chilkur in Moinabad mandal here on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, Muneer from Karwan, was taking the girl, who is also from the same area, on a scooter towards Chevella road. The locals heard the girl crying out for help and stopped the vehicle before catching hold of Muneer.

He was thrashed before being handed over to the Moinabad police. The details of the girl is being collected and efforts are on to hand her over to the family. A case was booked and Muneer will be produced before the court, officials said.

