Kidney ailments related fatalities on the rise

Hyderabad: Between 2001 and 2003, in the then combined Andhra Pradesh State, deaths due to kidney failures, among those in the age group of 45 years and 69 years, was 37 patients per one lakh population.

Fast forward to 2013-14 and even to the present day, the rate of fatalities due to kidney ailments for the age group is 50 patients for one lakh population.

At that time, the prevalence of diabetes among renal failure deaths in AP was 26 per cent, which now in both the Telugu-speaking States has risen to around 34 per cent. The nationwide study on prevalence of Chronic Kidney Ailments (CKD), published in the journal ‘The Lancet’ in 2017, said that in 2016, CKDs were 16th leading cause of deaths in the country.

The study projected that by 2040, kidney diseases will rise to fifth position for leading cause of deaths. The other four leading ailments that would cause maximum fatalities by 2040 include heart ailments, strokes, lower respiratory infections and COPD.

Renal failures contribute substantially to adult premature death before 70 years of age in the country, the study said. The estimates have suggested that India lost 1,36,000 adults in 2015 due to kidney failure alone. Interestingly, kidney failure deaths now exceed AIDS-related deaths in India.

What are the risk factors?

Renal failure death rates are highest in urban India, in Southern India including TS and AP and Eastern parts of the country. The primary risk factor or reason for the vast number of kidney ailments in these States was diabetes among adults of all ages. Diabetes especially diabetic nephropathy was the most frequently occurring co-morbid condition or risk factor among renal failure cases in TS and AP. The other risk factors that are significantly attached to kidney failures were hypertension and heart ailments. Senior public health experts said that the only way to slow down progression of kidney ailments is to act on diabetes and hypertension.

Back in 2014, in the newly formed Telangana State, a single session of dialysis for kidney patients was anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 at corporate hospitals in Hyderabad. Free dialysis facilities for poor patients with kidney ailments were available only at Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Come 2019, however, a single session of dialysis for kidney patients is available for Rs 1,500 and even less at some private renal facilities in the State. To provide dialysis services to kidney patients and extend their lifespan and quality of life, the State government has established 44 dialysis centres providing 44,000 kidney patients with dialysis facilities.

By setting up free dialysis centres across the State, in one fell swoop, the health authorities played a huge role in the drop of the cost of dialysis in Telangana. The authorities collaborated with German medical equipment company D-Med and have acquired 300 dialysis machines that have been set-up at all the 31 districts in the State. “We are incurring close to Rs 1,375 for a single session of dialysis. In private hospitals, it would cost anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 for a single session,” officials said.

Chronic kidney patients who depend on dialysis will eventually need kidney transplantation at some point in their lives. In order to provide cheaper alternatives to poor patients, the State government also has introduced free kidney transplantation facilities through Aarogyasri.

