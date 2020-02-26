Kidney stone removed from 89 year-old woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Urologists from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) performed a minimally invasive procedure to remove kidney stones on an 89-year-old woman patient.

The senior citizen was admitted to the hospital with complaints of frequent right abdominal pain and investigations revealed that she had a stone of size 1.5 cm lodged in her right kidney.

With a major surgery being ruled-out due to age factor, the urologists decided to go for a minimally invasive keyhole surgery known as ‘superperc’ procedure, which was performed with very small incision of 4 mm on the back.

“It is an effective technique to remove large kidney stones that require surgical precision and advanced surgical skills. The stone was broken into pieces using laser and stone fragments were removed totally using suction. The operation lasted only 30 minutes and patient was discharged after 48 hours,” said Urologist, KIMS Hospitals, Dr Upendra Kumar Navuluru.

Superperc procedure utilises suction to remove all fragments. The technique results in less pain, less trauma to the kidney, shorter hospital stay and enables in quick recovery, a press release said.

