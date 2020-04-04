Kids donate to CMRF

By | Published: 7:30 pm

In the battle against coronavirus pandemic, every bit of help and every contribution, however small it might be, makes a difference. Not just the government machinery rolling out initiatives to contain the pandemic, citizens also rising to the occasion and joining in becomes decisive. And more so when even children step forward and contribute their might.

In one such instance, two siblings — aged seven and eight years — have donated their savings to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to be used in the fight to contain Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

Aleena Jabeen and Alisha Jabeen, students of Narayana High School at Mehdipatnam in the city, have donated around Rs 5,000, the amount which they were saving for summer vacations.

“My daughters saved the money to purchase electronic toy motorcycle to enjoy the rides during the summer vacation. However, after coming to know about so many people going hungry and without work, they decided to donate the money approximately,” said Mohd Imityaz, father of Aleena and Alisha. The amount was deposited in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

