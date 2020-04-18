Kids express gratitude to Hyderabad police with ‘Thank You’ cards

By | Published: 5:38 pm

Hyderabad: The dedicated efforts of the Hyderabad City Police in containing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic has been garnering praises from all quarters of society. The latest ones to join the list are children, who are thanking the men in uniform in their own little ways.

Around 1,000 students from 10 different schools, both private and government, across the city had prepared handmade ‘Thank You’ cards for the police personnel who have been effectively contributing in the fight against the pandemic by strictly implementing the lockdown.

Hundreds of such colourful cards thanking the police with drawings were arranged on barricades and walls on the roads.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar was amazed by the gesture of the school children. He picked up a few messages and read them too. Reciprocating the love and greeting, police officials thanked the little ones apart from asking them to stay safe.

