Kid’s fest culminates

Published: 9:12 pm

The day two of the National Children’s Literary Festival saw a good participation by students from 10 States who came together to express their ideas on gender equality. Among the stalls which got a great response from audiences were those from Delhi, Odisha, Telangana on gender transformation in the society. The festival also witnessed children performing themed plays around the topic of gender equality.

The festival aims at providing children with a platform for child-led advocacy with educationists, policy makers, teachers, writers, story-tellers, and publishers to promote quality education, joyful classroom learning and gender equality in children’s literature.

