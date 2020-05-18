Kids get cracking with Fitb.ee

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:43 am

Husband-wife duo Avinash Rajapet and Prathima Koppolu have partnered with 25 schools to make fitness regimes a part of online classes through their app.

Fitness when started early eventually becomes a way of life. With this idea in mind, husband-wife duo Avinash Rajapet and Prathima Koppolu started Fitb.ee, which through its studio and app encourages children to be physically fit through multiple workout sessions.

Started in 2017 as a studio in Kokapet in Hyderabad, the company launched its fitness app for kids in January and the number of users has grown from 3,000 at the time of roll out to 30,000 by April-end.

The idea of starting a fitness regime came after their son was born and with both being fitness enthusiasts they thought of doing something for kids who have high energy levels and do not have many options to utilise that energy positively. Focusing on children between the age group of 4-19, the app offers fitness regimes of various kinds like running, walking, Kung Fu, kickboxing and even 10 minute to 40-minute workout sessions.

“The lockdown has been a big boost to our business with the number of downloads growing 10 times and we have partnered with 25 individual schools so as to make our fitness regime part of their online classes,” said Koppolu.

While the startup was founded to make fitness part of kids’ daily routine, the Covid-19-led lockdown has helped the app to become a partner for parents who want to keep kids engaged. The sessions not just include physical exercises, but also focuses on nutrition and hydration for the kids. “While schools are one part of the users, about 50 per cent of the kids registered on the app are not from the schools which shows how parents and kids both are interested in making a healthy choice,” said Fitb.ee, co-founder and CEO.