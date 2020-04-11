Kids miss train journeys

By | Published: 3:56 pm

New Delhi: From Agra’s petha to Mathura’s peda, train journeys have a completely different meaning to children, who count not just the stations during their travel but also the regional delicacies they offer. Often restless, they wait through the year with incredible patience for the summer vacations to indulge and set themselves free of their daily routine.

Sitanshu, 8, has looked forward to May every year when he would travel from Delhi to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. But he is a little disappointed this year. He has got an “infinite” number of days at his disposal but is not allowed to step out of his home in Noida Sector-41. “I was studying hard thinking about the vacation but this summer is bad. I hope coronavirus dies soon,” said Sitanshu.

His friend and neighbour Revati agrees with him. “I would travel to Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) every year to visit my mami (aunt). On my train journey, my father would buy me Champak and Chacha Choudhary comics and I would read and re-read them on my way,” said the eight-year-old.

Many children especially miss their train journeys which they treat as a medium to see new things and meet their cousins and grandparents, said Rabia Hasan, a child psychologist.”In many cases, these train experiences — whether it is the food they eat on the way or the comics they read — remain with them for the rest of their lives.

Right now, the parents must ensure children are given attention and they are not allowed to play video games as a compensation as these two things cannot be compared,” she said.What is perhaps weighing more on their tiny minds is that they cannot understand why their favourite trains will not run during the summer holidays.

While it is parents who decided to stay home, it is also them who need the break. Sashi, a homemaker in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, says she misses her “yearly break”. “The summer vacation used to be the time of the year when I would unwind. Go to my sister’s home and have some time for myself,” Shashi said.