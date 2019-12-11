‘Kill Bill: Vol. 3’ on the cards, reveals Quentin Tarantino

By | Published: 7:02 pm

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who is the writer and director of the Kill Bill series, has revealed that a possible addition to the famous franchise is on the cards.

Tarantino told TV host Andy Cohen that he recently had dinner with Uma Thurman, who plays the role of the bride on a revenge mission in the series.

“The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards,” the director said, reported Fox News.

Tarantino also said that fans won’t get a movie from him before Kill Bill: Vol. 3.

Thurman has also received Golden Globe nominations for her performances in both the 2003 and 2004 films of the series.

The director also stated that to some degree or another he has written what he’s going to do for the next three years. “And then after that, I’ll get around to what the next movie will be,” he concluded.