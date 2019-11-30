Two killed after container lorry mows down bike in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:53 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when a container lorry ran over them in Secunderabad on Friday night. The victims, Ramaiah and Damodar Reddy, residents of Padmaraonagar, were going home from YMCA junction.

“When they reached the St John’s Church circle, a container truck hit their motorcycle. The duo fell on the road and came under the rear wheels of the truck. Death was instant for them,” said Saidulu, Sub-inspector, Gopalapuram.

The bodies were shifted to Gandhi mortuary where a postmortem is being conducted.

A case was registered by the Gopalapuram police.

