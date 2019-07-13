Killing of Araku MLA: NIA files supplementary charge sheet

By | Published: 12:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the murder case of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveshwara and former MLA Siveri Soma in the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada against Vanthala Dharmayya.

The duo was killed on September 20, 2018 near Livitiputtu village, Pothangi Panchayat by cadres of the CPI (Maoist), while they were going to Sarai village in their vehicles to attend a village visit programme called “Grama Darshini”. The case was initially registered at Dumbriguda police station and was subsequently taken over by NIA.

Vanthala Dharmayya was arrested by NIA during investigation on January 16, 2019. Investigation revealed that he was a Maoist sympathiser and that he allegedly played a key role in the conspiracy to commit the two murders. He used to remain in touch with the Maoists in their camps in the forest and used to extend logistical support to them. He is also associated with the other accused persons in the case.

