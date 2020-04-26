Kim Kardashian called out for wearing Maang Tikka

By | Published: 4:20 pm 4:44 pm

There is no doubt that controversy is Kim Kardashian’s middle name. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and entrepreneur was slammed on Instagram and Twitter for sharing photos of her wearing a gold maang tikka recently. Kim teamed up the accessory with chunky bangles, a skin tight grey crop top and maxi skirt. Netizens were quick to call her out for cultural appropriation.

One Instagram user, @spicysam0sa, commented, “Kimmy at least give the brown girls credit for this.”

Many desi fans of Kim were offended by her look. One user named Aditi wrote, “Kim didi please yeh na karo.” Tejal Prajapati added, “Nahh. This just ain’t it, get the tikka off. You ain’t wearing it right or for the right reasons.” Bableen Kaur remarked, “You and your family need to remember you are white. Stop appropriating cultures for your aesthetic.”

However, this is not the first time Kim K has been called our for cultural appropriation. She had earlier sported a maang tikka for a Sunday church service. She was also slammed for wearing hairstyles often worn by black people. She was called out for the name of her shapewear line ‘Kimono’ that offended Japanese people.