Kim Kardashian wants to trademark ‘Psalm’

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Days after welcoming her fourth child with husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian filed for trademark protection for her newborn son Psalm West.The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed a trademark application for her son’s name. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Kim’s company filed for trademark protection just one day after she announced her baby boy’s name.

The filing covers potential business ventures by his name, including hair accessories, calendars, books, magazines, clothes and more. It would also include baby products like strollers, diaper bags and swaddling blankets.Seems like Psalm is on his way to creating his very own empire, just like his popular family! Kim and Kanye welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy on May 9, announcing his arrival the following day.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kim told her fans on social media. Kim’s representative shared that the new bundle of joy weighed six pounds and nine ounces.On May 17, Kim shared the newborn’s name with the world, along with the first photo of the little munchkin. The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and Chicago. Psalm is the power couple’s second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with Chicago.