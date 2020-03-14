Kim Kardashian’s birthday message for sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson

By | Published: 2:22 pm 3:00 pm

Washington D.C: Looks like Socialite Kim Kardashian West is back on friendly terms with Tristan Thompson, as she sends her sister’s ex-flame birthday wishes.

NBA star Tristan turned 29 on Friday, and Kim took to her Instagram Story to wish Thompson a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @realtristan13 !!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon,” Kim wrote along with the picture of herself cheering at the stands during a game night with husband Kanye.

Kardashian shared another snap that featured a selfie with Tristan and captioned it: “I think this is our only pic together @realtristan13.” Cavaliers star Tristan famously dated Kim’s sister Khloe but the pair split in 2019 months after he was accused of cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s then best friend, reported E! News.

However, Tristan and Khloe are now on good terms as they remain focused on co-parenting their daughter True Thompson.