Kim shares adorable throwback picture of North and Psalm West

Washington D.C: Kim Kardashian West can’t believe her kids are growing up so fast as the reality TV star raved about her daughter Stormi taking care of younger brother Psalm sharing a throwback picture on social media.

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her kids, the caption to the post read, “Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big.” According to People magazine, the West family recently celebrated their Christmas Eve party at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

The businesswoman, Kardashian West also shared a set of photos from the party, in which North looks less than pleased as she felt under the weather ahead of the festivities.

Kim captioned the post to her Instagram account as “My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu.” She further added that she wasn’t feeling well but she wanted to go to the party so badly.

She added, “Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby.” North’s parents, Kim and Kanye West gifted her the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once, on Christmas this year. Kim, who won the jacket in an auction explained that her daughter North is “a really big Michael Jackson fan.”