Kim shares pictures from her CBD-themed baby shower

New Delhi: American reality star Kim Kardashian West, who became a mother for the fourth time, shared pictures from her CBD-themed baby shower that the family celebrated about a week ago.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Calling the newborn the “calmest”, Kim wrote, “I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.” The new mother looked elegant in a ruched white dress, perfectly complemented by her hair in loose curls.

The first picture in the series of photographs shared by Kim features her grandmother MJ, mother Kris Jenner, daughters North West and Chicago West, her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope Disick and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Webster.

Kim’s wellness and CBD-themed baby shower was attended by Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, Nicole Williams, Sara Foster, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson, to name a few.

On Friday, Kim announced the arrival of her fourth child with rapper husband Kanye West, a day after Kim’s sister Kourtney announced that her sister’s surrogate went into labour.

The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and Chicago. This will be the power couple’s second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with Chicago.